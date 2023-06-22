Macchiarini convicted, the king of trachea operations in trouble

Paul Macchiarinithe surgeon who jumped to the headlines for having carried out the first transplant to the world of trachea with stamina cells in 2011, it was condemned two and a half years by a Swedish court. The accusation against him – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is that of having caused “avoidable suffering to his patients“. The sentence was handed down by the Swedish Svea Court of Appeal. The victims of the surgeon would be three of his patientstwo men and a woman, died after the operation. The doctor had already been sentenced on June 16, 2022 for the same reasons by a lower-ranking court, but today’s sentence has increased the penalty.

