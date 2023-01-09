“Up until now, Maccabi sport has primarily been a summer sport, based on the great Maccabiah that takes place every four years in Israel,” says Alfi Goldenberg. He is Vice President of Makkabi Germany, the local association of the worldwide Jewish sports movement. A passionate skier since childhood, he has so far missed winter sports in the 38 German Maccabi Clubs. So Goldenberg took the initiative and started organizing Maccabi ski camps in 2019.

What started out small soon became big: “We first did fun downhill races, with timekeeping, but not really serious. But even then I thought: This has to end in a real tournament, and then not just with alpine skiing and snowboarding, but real games with other winter sports and delegations from all over the world.”