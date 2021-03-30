For the Barça coach, Sarunas Jasikevicius, it will be a very special match. He returns to Israel, to face the team with which he won two of his four Euroleague, in 2004 and 2005. “It is always one of the trips that I am looking forward to. I still have many friends, but the first thing is Maccabi, who are not very high in the table, but they are still a very tough, orderly and well-trained team. With some guards and guards who can decide a game at any time“, he points out. Before the club’s media, this is how the game has been analyzed, together with Hanga.