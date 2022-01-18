With the Eight Mile 500, Macbor accesses one of the most competitive segments of the market, which includes a wide range of both sporty-style naked and scrambler-style models.

The term scrambler (from the English ‘scramble’, mixture) began to be used frequently in the United Kingdom in the 1950s to define a style of motorcycle that combines the qualities of a road motorcycle with those of a field motorcycle. ; with a more upright riding position, flat seat, longer travel forks, raised exhausts and mixed tires with not very marked knobs. Although by its definition it may seem like a trail, and in its early days they did have a lot in common, the current scramblers due to their philosophy are closer to a naked, but with the advantage of power

get along with ease when the road ends.

The Macbor Eight Mile 500 in its two versions is a perfect ‘all-purpose’, which, due to its versatility, comfort and performance, is within the reach of all types of drivers, whether with an A or A2 driving licence. Not in vain, many of the owners of the A opt for this type of option for its wide range of action and fun together with the combination of a much lower insurance and maintenance cost. The Eight Mile 500 stands out from its dual exhaust pipes on the lower right side, the single-sided swingarm, the petal disc brakes to the minimalist floating-style license plate holder on the rear wheel. Equip a powerful and reliable engine. A 471 cubic centimeter twin-cylinder, multi-valve with electronic injection that develops 47 horsepower. It is the same propeller of the Montana XR5 with low consumption and great reliability. A propellant that, like a good two-cylinder, stands out for its rapid reaction capacity, linearity in its response and low level of vibrations.

On the other hand, this model is equipped with mechanical components from the Montana XR5, a very exciting ‘trail adventure’ with a very attractive price starting at 6,299 euros for the standard version. The new version of this trail bike has changed very little compared to the existing one, yes, it now complies with the EURO5 anti-pollution regulations, otherwise it needed little change to be a benchmark among medium-displacement trail bikes. The 47 CV of power offered by the two-cylinder engine and 471 cubic centimeters of displacement make it a good vehicle to drive both in the countryside and on the road. In addition, you can choose between two driving modes, Safe and Sport to adapt the power delivery in a softer or more resounding way.

This motorcycle created by the Spanish company Motos Bordoy has a good general set-up and some top-quality manufacturing elements. The Kayaba signature suspensions with regulation offer a very balanced and safe response or the brake system with disconnectable ABS and three different adjustment modes in it together with the discs, one on each axis, the lobed front one and with Nissin radial caliper They offer strong and very effective braking at all times. The use of this motorcycle is very easy for any level of driving and the standard equipment, for 6,699 euros, consists of a windshield with manual adjustment of its position, a very light total weight of 178 kilograms in running order and details such as the skid plate made of aluminium, effective side fenders so that the motorcycle suffers as little as possible in the event of a fall, handle covers, central stand and kickstand.