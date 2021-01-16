Just over four years ago, Apple introduced a flashy element to its laptops: the Touch Bar, a customizable digital panel depending on the task that replaced the typical strip of control and function keys. You know what we mean, but just in case, here is the review of the MacBook Pro with Touch Bar that we published shortly after the device came out.

In short, the Touch Bar has been a hallmark of Apple notebooks for several years. Despite this and the functionality that it initially provides, not all users of the brand like it and, in fact, it is one of the most mentioned design complaints when it comes to MacBook. A complaint that could be resolved positively for those who are suspicious of the invention, if what is being published out there becomes a reality.

Because, let’s be clear, this it is not official information, but rather the forecasts of Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most respected analysts of the Cupertino environment. And he says that as of this year, the Touch Bar is over in the new MacBook Pro that hit the market. As collected in MacRumors, in their place will be replaced the function keys of all life. If this change takes place, it would be a most striking step backwards.

But saying goodbye to the Touch Bar isn’t Kuo’s only prediction. The analyst also points to MagSafe connector return, available for the iPhone 12, but absent from the Mac environment for many years. Likewise, the new MacBook Pro models that see the light in 2021 would expand the number of ports available, which in the end is another of the most common complaints of these laptops.

Other changes suggested by Kuo include a new screen size, similar to that carried out with the 15-inch model, which now mounts a 16-inch panel, but in this case from 13 to 14 inches; a slightly revamped design, closer to the shapes of today’s iPhones, “with completely flat edges and fewer curves”; and of course, nothing from intel: heart of Apple Silicon. The latter should be seen, because the M1s are not there yet.

Kuo even ventures to predict that, if all the aforementioned changes are applied, demand for the MacBook Pro would increase by 25-30% year-on-year to 20 million units. At the end of the year we will know if what has been said is fulfilled, or not; or only in part.