Rumors about the future of Apple displays are back in the limelight, in particular those of MacBooks and iPads: according to new rumors, the Cupertino house is at work with LG to create new flexible screens for their devices and laptops. Korean sources confirm that LG will make OLED panels made of ultra-thin glass that can bend, a material that would be the same that Samsung uses in the Z Fold and Z Flip lines. LG is currently using this technology to make the display of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, the largest device with such a screen. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, we may see an iPad with an OLED display before the technology arrives on the MacBook, but nonetheless no earlier than 2024 or 2025. Apple is currently the only hi-tech company that doesn’t make OLED-equipped laptops, foldable or not. High-end iPads and Macbooks have mini LED panels, and Apple doesn’t seem to want to switch to OLED until it can implement them in a fully foldable form. As often happens, the Cupertino house expects the technologies to be truly mature and functional to include them in its products, so all that remains is to wait for the new generation of folding displays to see them on an Apple computer or tablet, but not before a couple. of years.