Apple kicked off WWDC 2023 by unveiling the new 15-inch MacBook Air. It is a new laptop, defined as the best in the world in its category, 11.5 mm high and weighing only 1.359 kg.

It has Magsafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. Available in four colors, including midnight and starlight.

The screen is 15.3 inches with a 5mm bezel and a brightness of 500 nits.

Overall, it’s twelve times faster than the fastest Intel-powered MacBook Air. The battery can last up to 18 hours.

In terms of performance, the new MacBook Air is twice as fast, has twice the resolution, is 25 percent brighter, and has 50 percent longer battery life than the most popular 15-inch laptop PC. In short, it is lighter, thinner and has a fanless design.

Complete technical specifications of the new MacBook Air

Pricing for the new MacBook Air starts at $1,299 for consumers and $1,199 for schools and educators. The product can be ordered from today.