The 13 and 15 inch MacBook Air M3 is certainly one of the best “all-round” devices available on the market, capable of satisfying the needs of students and professionals thanks to its good performance and great versatility. Among the strong points there is certainly the possibility of using two external screens simultaneously: to do this however, the display of MacBook Air M3 it must remain closed, in the so-called “clamshell” mode. According to a recent test, however, in this configuration the Cupertino laptop seems to dramatically worsen its performance.

Cornered by a stress test

Max Tech tests with open case

The tests were carried out by the YouTube channel Max Tech, which in a video showed off the weaknesses of the new arrival at Apple. The stress tests were carried out with 3DMark's WildLife Extreme benchmark, lasting approximately 20 minutes.

With the case open, MacBook Air M3 showed a performance decline of around 30%: the laptop from the bitten apple starts well, reaching 8,083 points. The absence of fans quickly makes itself felt and eventually the performance is reduced, returning a final score of 5,916 points.

During the test the M3 chip reached very high temperatures, reaching 114 degrees for the CPU and 102.9 for the GPU.

The final test results

In “clamshell” mode things get even worse: with the case closed the little air circulation penalizes the device which in the end reaches 4,198 pointspractically losing almost 50% of the initial performance.

In short, the cooling system that has accompanied the MacBook Air for three generations now does not seem to be able to tame the hot spirits of the M3 chip. If this is the situation on the temperature front, from the point of view of the I/O system Apple has managed to improve performance thanks to the new NAND Flash memories.