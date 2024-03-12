Contrary to what happened with the M2 generation, the new ones MacBook Air M3 13 and 15 inch are equipped with two NAND Flash chips which should offer better reading and writing speed. From the first tests carried out on the SSD of the new Apple device, the increase in I/O performance is actually incredible, reaching impressive numbers compared to the last generation.

Significantly faster SSD

The new MacBook Air with M3

After having detected the important temperatures of the MacBook Air, the YouTube channel Max Tech carried out a teardown of the new arrivals from Apple, identifying the two NAND memories equipped on the devices. Thanks to this solution, the speed of the SSD improves considerably, surpassing the old MacBook Air with M2 with 82% higher performance.

Running the Blackmagic Disk Speed ​​Test benchmark, the MacBook Air M3 achieved 2,108 MB/s writing – 33% faster than the previous generation – e 2,880 MB/s reading, a jump of 82%. Very important to note that this type of setup it is present starting from the 256 GB model and therefore does not require a greater financial outlay from users unlike what happened with the MacBook Air M2 which suffered due to the single NAND die equipped in the entry level model with 256 GB of storage.

Of course, 256 GB is not much nowadays and given the construction of the MacBook Air M3, with the NAND chips completely soldered, it is not possible to increase the internal capacity of the memories. On the speed front, however, we can only praise the work done by Apple.