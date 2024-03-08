Presented in October last year, the new Apple M3 processor equipped on the MacBook Air is not too dissimilar from its predecessor in terms of design, but offers some important innovations starting from the innovative 3 nm production process, with some features designed to improve quality in gaming such as support for Ray Tracing and mesh shading via hardware.

But how does the Apple chip actually behave and what is the real gaming performance of the MacBook Air M3? Let's discover the first benchmarks.

Triple A with some compromises The design of the Apple M3 The MacBook Air M3 offers a basic configuration with 8 GB of UMA RAMpotentially exploitable by developers who can use it as VRAM: the GPU in fact features a double configuration with 8 and 10 cores with “Dynamic Caching” technology which allows you to allocate memory as needed.

Apple's ultra-thin device also does not include the use of a fan system, a factor that could affect performance, especially with the most resource-hungry games. As he reported YouTuber Dave2D, who ran some tests on the laptop, to be able to play decently with a MacBook Air M3 you have to compromise with resolution and details: to stay above the 30 FPS threshold you need lower the resolution to 1080p, compared to the native 2880 x 1864 pixels.