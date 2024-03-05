Yesterday, Apple announced the arrival of new MacBook Airs with M3 chips: let's find out all the details on these notebooks.

Yesterday Apple revealed its new ones MacBook with the M3 chipnotebooks that will begin to be distributed from 8 March 2024, but which can already be ordered now. Defined by the Cupertino company as the Most popular and most loved Macwill have the M3 chip inside, made with advanced 3 nanometer technology, will have an 8-core CPU, a GPU of up to 10 cores and support for up to 24 GB of memory.

M3 chip: not just power MacBook with M3 chip When we talk about the M3 chip, we're not just talking about simple power: on the contrary, it will also have advanced graphics capabilities, such as support for Mesh Shading et al Ray Tracing with hardware acceleration. This chip also focuses on Artificial Intelligence. With his 16 core Neural Engine and dedicated accelerators for CPU and GPU, it will have intelligent features such as real-time dictation, predictive text, translation, visual understanding and camera functions. See also Sifu breaks down its upcoming difficulty settings in new preview trailer On the screen instead we will find the Liquid Retina LCD displaywhile the possibility of connecting two external monitors finally arrives thanks to the M3 chip. The 13″ MacBook Air with M3 chip is sold starting from €1,349while the 15″ starting from €1,649. Both models will be available in midnight, galaxy, space gray and silver.