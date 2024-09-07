If you are looking for a new notebook with an excellent quality/price ratio, you are in the right place: today Amazon offers you MacBook Air M3 13” on offer at an all-time low with an excellent 9% discountallowing you to save a good 300 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

MacBook Air M3 is available on offer on Amazon for only 1049 eurosagainst the 1349 euros of the recommended price from Apple. The notebook is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.