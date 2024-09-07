If you are looking for a new notebook with an excellent quality/price ratio, you are in the right place: today Amazon offers you MacBook Air M3 13” on offer at an all-time low with an excellent 9% discountallowing you to save a good 300 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
MacBook Air M3 is available on offer on Amazon for only 1049 eurosagainst the 1349 euros of the recommended price from Apple. The notebook is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can safely take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free one-day delivery.
MacBook Air M3 Highlights
The real beating heart behind this notebook is represented by its proprietary M3 chipcapable of ensuring high performance in every possible circumstance, even for the heaviest software such as photo editing or video editing.
MacBook Air M3 features a 256GB SSD storageinside which you can easily store photos, videos and files of any other type with a remarkable reading and writing speed. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the notebook is presented in its splendid Midnight coloringelegant and perfect for all tastes.
