If you are looking for a new notebook model, you are in the right place: on the occasion of Prime, Amazon Italy is offering the MacBook Air M2 (2022) with an excellent 20% discount compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively click on the box immediately below. The MacBook Air M2 is available in the colors Space Gray And Silverso as to meet all tastes.

MacBook Air M2 is available in offer reserved for Prime customers on Amazon at only 999 euroscompared to the 1249 euros of the list price suggested by Apple. The notebook is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can take advantage of the Prime service to guarantee free home delivery.