If you are looking for a notebook with a good quality/price ratio, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy offers you MacBook Air M2 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 24% offallowing you to save over 300 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.
MacBook Air M2 is available on offer on Amazon for only 949 eurosagainst the 1249 euros of the recommended price. The notebook is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service for free delivery to your home.
MacBook Air M2 Highlights
The real crux of this notebook is certainly represented by its Apple M2 chipcapable of guaranteeing high performance for every use, from photo editing software to video editing. In the case of the offer proposed by Amazon, the MacBook Air M2 is presented in its Galaxy Coloringtruly elegant and perfect for all tastes.
Excellent autonomy thanks to the battery capable of guaranteeing up to 18 hours of screen-on timeallowing you to get to the end of the day without any particular problems. Not to mention the splendid 13-inch diagonal Liquid Retina displaywhich will allow you to enjoy your multimedia content to the fullest.
#MacBook #Air #Apples #Notebook #Soars #AllTime #Amazon
Leave a Reply