If you are looking for a notebook with a good quality/price ratio, you are definitely in the right place at the right time: today Amazon Italy offers you MacBook Air M2 on offer at all-time low with an excellent 24% offallowing you to save over 300 euros compared to the recommended price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this addressor alternatively simply click on the box immediately below.

MacBook Air M2 is available on offer on Amazon for only 949 eurosagainst the 1249 euros of the recommended price. The notebook is Sold and shipped by Amazonso you can easily take advantage of the Prime service for free delivery to your home.