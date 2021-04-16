It wouldn’t be enough to say that Pompey Audivert plays a sequence of characters from Macbeth, the tragedy of William Shakespeare, as if they were enclosed in his body and he no longer dominated them in his battle for a voice. What happens in Macbeth Room looks like a seance. A body that is out of normality, that cannot be contained because it has been captured by a variety of specters that resuscitate it and force it to act. The staging ties together a theatrical thought.

Audivert has already visited Shakespearean dramaturgy as an actor and director. In the early 1990s it was Hamlet in the version that Ricardo Bartis staged at the San Martín theater. In that Theater war, as indicated by the title that gave account of the uniqueness of the idea, Pompey showed that exploded logic that is the style feature of his reading of Shakespeare. Macbeth Room seems to continue the dialogue that adds another chapter with Mrs. Macbeth, the text by Griselda Gambaro that she staged in 2004 starring Cristina Banegas, in which the actress linked the whole drama between the resonances of the witches that functioned as a Greek choir.

Pompeyo spoke of this new proposal that is presented at the Cultural Center of Cooperation and that occurs under the enchantment of Claudio Peña’s music as if it were a hallucination, in this interview to reflect on a work that, perhaps, become the most important premiere of the year.

Pompey Audivert in a scene from “Macbeth Room”.

– The performance acquires a value of authorship and there is a character that is above the others, a creature that contains them all.

–There is a final sender of the work that is Clov, the character of End of game Samuel Beckett, a devastated being who is in a place outside of time, apparently in a zone of extinction. I have the perception that there is a historical collapse, a crisis of man, of the forms of production of meaning and that, from the pandemic, it is more and more evident, as if it were a world that has become extinct and over that wasteland of bones survive some actors surrounded by a circle of earth, a campfire and an audience that scrutinizes their belonging to a metaphysical plane. The theater is an excitation of identity on an extra-everyday scale, beyond the works that cover this operation.

In this case, the work itself already has supernatural aspects. It is, as I like to conceive of theater, a stone in the mirror. Macbeth speaks of a dorsal identity that, from a fortuitous event such as the crossing with the witches and Hecate returning from a battle, an apparently loyal and noble servant of his country and of his king becomes a compulsive murderer in a insane escalation of power. There is something of that sense that Shakespearean work has when it reveals that we are not quite what we think we are, and if we are, that identity is fragile and besieged by supernatural forces that can appear at any moment and twist destiny.

–There is a process of mutation rather than character construction.

– I love that it is seen because it has to do with the phenomenology that is unleashed in the form of production. That other identity that is inevitably of the actor but that does not refer to the actor as a historical identity but as a zone of exercise. As if it were what is unleashed in the miracle situation that occurs in the production itself and that is not any of the aspects of the production, nor the subject that produces, but its reverberation. That monstrosity is what draws attention. The mutation reveals a background identity of the act that is not closed with any of those characters, not even with the assumption of a sequence that is happening and one sees only the characters and the work.

One sees something else: the appearance of an overflowing presence level that is no longer limited to a single inhabitant but realizes that this presence has multiple valences, that it is the only real thing and that everything else is fictional aspects that parasitize it. That sometimes they take over and alienate her to a single version. I notice that the contemporary scene becomes very closed on that instance of erecting a mirror to create a referential identity but it still needs to stone the mirror to point out that absent force.

-In fact Macbeth It cannot be represented if it is not understood that everything that happens is possible because they are taken by these supernatural forces.

–There is no gradualness, the characters are abruptly drawn to do things that were not imaginable. It is very exciting, the public goes crazy with it. This unhinged thing operates on the margins and that form outside the limits is also a hymn to the human, to that possibility of inventing things that were not foreseen.

–Here Artaud appears with his idea of ​​recovering the ritual and the plague as a state that takes the actor out of his normality. But in your case, to create the sensation of ritual it is necessary to resort to the spectacular.

–This pandemic produces an introspection of the bodies where a whole phantasmagoria of light and very dark levels appears. Subhuman and superhuman zones. We beings have a deep political discussion within us. In the pandemic, there have been new developments in this field of subjectivity and placing a body as the sole agent of that multiplicity that is Macbeth is a political fact. The identification of theatrical issues within the work avoids being in a moment that can become very mental. The historical moment in which we are can lead to the extinction of bodies and the emergence of a dark subjectivity that is embedded within capitalism.

“It seems that Macbeth is forced to act, and yet in Lady Macbeth acting comes naturally.” But there is a time when Macbeth can no longer act and that is when he feels guilt.

–It is true, for her acting is something organic, she cannot find an area that is not for acting. On the other hand, he is a normal person who has to go into acting because of the paranoia of being discovered and she involves him politically in acting. He is an organ of his king, of his state and is involved in acting as an alibi. That scene where he passes the madness to Lady Macbeth, it’s not in Shakespeare’s play and I think it should have been, that’s why I added it. When she tells him “The masks will come to you, the soul is never naked”, it is also an indication of the identity of the performance. Theatricality is not the last refuge either. Finally everything is thwarted. The masks also break.

“Macbeth Room”: Acting as a trance

Bitten by witches, the dead body of an actor found among the graves (in no coincidence with Hamlet) is taken as the matter of spirits that are going to shake it so that the representation begins. If in Macbeth of William Shakespeare the notion of authorship affects the witches, if a possible reading is that they, instead of guessing the future are dedicated to inventing it to tempt Macbeth and lead him to desire power, in Macbeth Room Pompey Audivert takes this data and makes acting the first resource of dramaturgy that is generated with the impulse of the body itself.

It is written about the corpse of a Samuel Beckett character, about the erased identity of Clov, the Endgame servant who enters the tragic world turned into an abnormal, monstrous creature. Never human. It is that the performance that guides the structure of Macbeth Room it operates as a procedure and a theme. Pompey reads the Shakespearean drama to find traces of a reflection on representation. But it does not remain in the recurring image of politics as the sum of scenarios where the masks go when the powerful are observed.or. Pompey makes acting technique the substance of his narrative to become, in that machinic process that happens in his body, a figure that mutates because it has been inhabited by those demonic forces that order the plot of Macbeth.

Showing the theatrical procedure is part of the spectacular. The internal montage that Pompey draws in the staging is in tune with an expressionist aesthetic that guides his performance and that seems to introduce us to The Cabinet of Doctor Caligari. In the scenes between Lady Macbeth and Macbeth, the use of objects compose the figure of the double, a central theme in expressionism. The lights that mark the change of character in some passages deform, make evil a physical feature. There is a distortion that is characteristic of the state of the ritual. On Macbeth Room Antonin Artaud is present who aspired to recover that trance state of the celebrant in the performance, although here the enchantment is only feasible by mastering the technique.

The original work, which Pompey swallows to create an invasive dramaturgy, almost like an infiltrated author making Shakespeare’s lyrics his own, points to the collapse of reason as an indispensable spell for dramatic action to occur. Lady Macbeth understands that to kill King Duncan she needs to summon the demon himself. One human is not enough.

Macbeth it could be a novel written in the first person that takes place in the head of a man who cannot forget what he did. Guilt leads him to see the specters of the people he killed, characters from other scenes mixing in the wrong place. At that moment it can no longer act, then the body returns to the empty state, to the arrest that comes to close the tragedy.

Look also

