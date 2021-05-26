Berlin (dpa)

Fans of historical classics have a date with a new star-studded movie adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play “Macbeth”, presented by theaters later this year before it airs on the Apple TV Plus platform.

And Apple TV Plus, the streaming service, announced that actress Frances McDormand and actor Denzel Washington will star in “Macbeth’s Tragedy,” produced by “Studio A24” and “Apple Original Films.”

The movie is directed by McDormand’s husband, Joel Coen, who won a Best Actress Oscar last April.