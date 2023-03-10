More than 300 exotic birds of some thirty species, such as macaws, lovebirds, cockatoos, parakeets or parrots, have been left homeless. And some are dying. The Ave Fénix shelter, located in the province of Girona, is in an emergency situation, having run out of a place to keep their animals. Now they are provisionally in a place that has been given to them by an individual but they have to leave. Gladys Freginals, the director of the protectorate, has unsuccessfully asked for help from the Catalan Government, the zoo, campsites and more than 20 consistories. Some have looked the other way and others are trapped in a strict and slow regulation that does not provide solutions if bureaucratic procedures that can last a year are not completed. And the moment is so critical that Freginals weighs extreme measures: “I have considered making a parrot squatting. I don’t want to close the shelter, I want to fight for them but I don’t know what to do anymore, ”she says. Releasing invasive alien species is a crime.

Gladys Freginals, 62, ran an advertising company and in 2000 when trying to collect a debt, they paid her with exotic birds. This is how her love for these animals began, which led her to welcome all those who came to her until they formed an association. There are not many bird protectors and that is why she receives them from all over Catalonia and the rest of Spain. She came to have 350, all with a file, age, circumstances and name. For example, bartolo opens its feathers when it sees a person and cocota sings. The population of birds of the shelter, the majority coming from South America and Africa, grew for various reasons: from owners who could not keep their pets; others were rescued from illegal trafficking from inside a container —such as little legs, a parrot whose legs had to be amputated due to an infection—, or seized from their owners for mistreatment (which is why some bird squeals when it sees a broom). They need veterinary assistance.

The protector was initially located in a Maçanet de la Selva ship but a storm swept it away. A patron from Porqueres (Pla de l’Estany) who had facilities and a zoo license offered them accommodation and they stayed for five years. Last August the owner needed the space. Since then they have been desperately looking for a place where they can live in peace and security. A journey that is affecting the health of Gladys and also of some birds that, stressed, have perished.

At the end of 2022 they settled in a rented warehouse for 500 euros a month, but in January the owner tripled the price. And they had to leave. “We cannot afford it: we only finance ourselves with membership fees and donations”, he indicates. Being a member —there were a hundred and there are 38 left— costs 50 euros a year and you can sponsor a bird for 35 euros a year. Although some arrive with the commitment of their owners to sponsor them for life, “the promise lasts for the first month or two, then they are forgotten and we have to cover the expenses,” he laments. “In three months we have been in two places and now in the space that they have given me, I can’t even build flyers because I have to leave,” explains Gladys, who for this reason prefers not to reveal her current location. Despite this, on Wednesday someone left a cage with three nymphs at her door. “What I do? Shall I release them? I have even considered occupying a place where it does not bother ”, she says desperately and visibly moved.

Those responsible for the Climate Action department of the Generalitat have responded to the pleas of the Protector but, despite regretting the situation, they claim that they cannot accommodate the birds in the Wild Fauna Recovery Centers of the Generalitat. “They are hospitals for autochthonous and protected wildlife and for health and biosafety reasons, invasive wildlife cannot be accommodated.” In addition, they have been referred to two other protectors in Berga and Barcelona. Gladys criticizes the attitude: “Many laws and decrees for the protection of animals, but there is little interest and many obstacles for the protectors.” And she remembers: “We provide a public service that the administration should provide and even then, they leave us alone.”

They have also contacted more than twenty town councils and only Maçanet de la Selva, Llagostera and Lloret have responded. They were interested in the latter and someone gave up a piece of land of 2,500 square meters. But the current urban plan (POUM) does not contemplate a zoological nucleus and modifying the planning would take more than a year. “There has to be an urgent response, we cannot bypass the POUM,” says the mayor of Lloret, Albert Robert. In Maçanet they have looked for solutions, but to occupy agricultural land with an activity that is not agricultural, a Special Activity Project (PAE) must be presented. An expensive document that would only be the first step to request the declaration of a zoological nucleus, which also requires time. For the mayoress of Maçanet de la Selva, Natàlia Figueras, “a regulatory change is necessary, to facilitate the location of animals, even if it is provisional, waiting to regularize their situation while it is being processed.”

“I don’t want money, just a place for birds, it would be ideal to be able to open it to the public by paying two euros or willingly, with access to schoolchildren,” says Gladys. Her illusion is that they can enjoy these parrots, a family of birds with more than 400 species with a large, curved beak, brightly colored feathers and a thick, fleshy tongue with which they can make human sounds. In Ave Fénix, despite being enclosed in smaller spaces than they should, the birds sing Cockroach, they ask for “a piece of bread” and greet you with “Hello, handsome”.

