One of the movies that has stayed in people’s memory is ‘My poor angel’. The tape released in 1990 remains the favorite of many people to this day. As if that were not enough, this movie classic is seen all over the world year after year. The Christmas seasons are a fan favorite of Macaulay Culkin.

As you remember, in addition to having the participation of actors of the stature of Joe Pesci and Catherine O’Hara, the protagonist of the film is a 10-year-old boy who became the ‘Golden Child of Hollywood’. Despite having made a few movies before, Macaulay Culkin rose to fame with ‘My poor little angel’, directed by Chris Columbus.

Macaulay Culkin, the little Hollywood star

The American actor continued to grow after achieving fame with ‘My poor angel‘ and became one of the most coveted child stars of the ’90s. He became the youngest actor to earn his first million dollars. With his success, he starred in movies like ‘Ricky Rich’, ‘The Evil Angel’ and ‘My First Kiss’.

However, not everything was happiness in the life of Macaulay Culkin. Despite having a promising future in the world of cinema, his private life was the other side of the coin. In an interview, the actor said that he did not have a good childhood. His father, who was his manager at the time, made him sleep with his brother on a sofa. The artist added that it was all due to the envy that his mother felt, since he had achieved more at just 10 years old.

The fall of Macaulay Culkin

Initially, Macaulay Culkin enjoyed acting, being on sets and in the atmosphere of every recording, but the workload his parents put on him was so much that they ended up making him feel like a robot. What he did was mechanical and he no longer kept the same essence as when it all started. To this was added the separation of his parents, who entered into a dispute over his children for two years. At stake was Culkin’s trust fund.

The movie ‘My poor little angel’ was released in 1990. Photo: La Lista

What does Macaulay Culkin currently do?

After going through many adversities, the life of the actor, who is currently 42 years old, remained in reserve. However, the US media announced that the relationship he had with Rachel Miner, since he was 17, ended in 2000. Two years later, he became a boyfriend with actress Mila Kunis, whom he ended after eight years. Since 2017, he has been in a relationship with actress Brenda Song and, in 2021, they introduced their little son, Dakota.

As for his career, Macaulay Culkin hasn’t completely strayed away from the big screen. He still continues to collaborate in movies and series. His biggest project right now is his Bunny Ears podcast.



