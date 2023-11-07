Pirelli will be the sole tire supplier of the FIA ​​GT World Cup in Macau until the 2025 edition.

The Milanese company, leader in producing its P Zero DHF for cars in the GT2, GT3, GT4 and single-make categories throughout the world, won the tender called by the International Federation, upon returning to the competition of the Grand Prix of Macau this year.

After some editions in a reduced format due to the Covid pandemic, next week on the Circuito Da Guia the GT3 cars supported by the manufacturers through the official drivers and reference teams will return to action, so what better opportunity to continue to give them the product that this year it also debuted with great results in the DTM, as well as having been consolidated for some time in the GT World Challenge.

Photo by: SRO Pirelli

“The P Zero DHF is a very versatile tire compound that is well suited to the demanding nature of the Macau Guia Circuit, characterized by a mix of slow and high-speed corners along the 6.276 kilometer track, as well as an abrasive surface combined with temperatures of the track often high and a significant evolution of the track from one session to another”, explains the official FIA note.

Pirelli has been supplying its tires for the Macau GP since 2015 and this year will give five sets of slick and three wet tires for each car, using RFID technology for automatic tire monitoring, as well as the use of barcodes scannable located on the outer shoulder.

“As part of the Macau Grand Prix, the FIA ​​GT World Cup represents a unique challenge among competitions for GT3 cars. The Guia circuit does not allow testing before the event, so it is essential to have a reliable tire that the teams and drivers can trust 100%”, underlines Marek Nawarecki, Director of FIA circuit activities.

“Pirelli brings with it a wealth of experience in various forms of motorsports, has an established working relationship with the FIA ​​across different disciplines and series, and has a very strong presence in the global GT3 market. This is a natural collaboration for the FIA GT World Cup which makes sense for many reasons.”

Photo by: SRO Pirelli

Mario Isola, Head of Pirelli Motorsport, adds: “We are delighted to return to Macau as part of a long-term agreement to supply the prestigious FIA GT World Cup, one of the true highlights of the international GT racing scene. Furthermore , we will exclusively supply our P Zero tires to the FIA ​​Formula 3 World Cup, a race that every young driver wants to win, as demonstrated by a quick look at the illustrious list of previous winners.”

“From a tire supplier’s point of view, Macau not only possesses the charm that makes this circuit a racing legend, but also contains an extremely varied technical challenge: from the wide flat straights of the city section to the twisty and challenging ‘mountain’ sector ‘, up to what is probably the slowest and tightest hairpin in the history of motor racing.”