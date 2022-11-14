Next weekend, for the first time since 2019 – for reasons well known to you – the Macau Grand Prix Place. The motorcycle race will be held on Saturday 19 November, training sessions start a few days earlier. The Macau Motorcycle GP is one of the seven races to be run that weekend.

In 2019, Peter Hickman looked set to beat Michael Rutter when the race was flagged prematurely after a first restart. Unfortunately, there was no time left for a second restart and so the 47-year-old Briton was declared the winner for the ninth time.

The honors list mainly consists of Englishmen (including legends such as Carl Fogarty and Kevin Schwantz), but there is also one Belgian among them: Didier de Radiguès won the race in 1991 at the wheel of his Suzuki RGV500. The race is seen by teams and drivers as the end of the road racing season… and so it is that the bars of Macau also show top performances…