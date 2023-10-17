Edoardo Mortara returns to the wheel of an Audi GT3 for the FIA ​​GT World Cup which will take place in Macau in mid-November.

Nicknamed ‘Mr. Macau’ for the 7 victories obtained on the Circuito da Guia, the Swiss-Italian will board the R8 LMS entered by the Asian branch of the House of the Four Rings which will be managed by Absolute Racing.

Then the appointment is in the Far East on 16-19 November, where we will finally return to racing with great protagonists after 3 years of closures due to the Coronavirus pandemic which had prevented the majority of manufacturers, teams and official drivers from attending the event.

#10 Audi Sport Asia Team Absolute Audi R8 LMS GT3 EVO II: Edoardo Mortara Photo by: Macau GP

“We are pleased to have secured ‘Mr. Macau’ – Edo Mortara, for the most important GT3 sprint race in the world – declared Alexander Blackie, head of Audi Sport Customer Racing Asia – After the incredible comeback in Edo last year, which led in second place in the GT Cup, we have some unfinished business to resolve for 2023!”

Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport Customer Racing, adds: “We are very satisfied with the commitment of our partner Audi Sport in Asia. Together with our Asian team, Edoardo Mortara has a real chance to win this prominent and globally attention-grabbing GT3 race We look forward to the 70th Macau Grand Prix and the FIA ​​World Cup.”