Macaroni | “Grumpy” pricing confuses: Why is the kilo price of a small bag cheaper than a large one?

A 400-gram bag of macaroni is bought a lot, which means that its production costs can be lower than for large packaging sizes.

Usually large packages have cheaper per kilo prices than small ones, but the situation is the opposite in the macaroni sold by Prisma.

Myllyn Paras 400 gram bag of macaroni is sold at Prisma for 0.98 euros per kilo. The kilo price of one kilo bags is 1.85 euros.

400 gram bags of Myllyn Paras dark macaroni are sold at a price of 1.13 euros per kilo. A kilo bag of dark macaroni costs 1.69 euros per kilo.

Sales Manager Nina Paavilainen The S group states that a lot of smaller bags of macaroni are bought, so the production costs of a small bag can be lower than a large bag. Therefore, the kilo price of a smaller bag of macaroni can be cheaper than a large bag of macaroni.

“The 400 gram small bag of Myllyn Paras macaroni has been by far the most popular product on the market for years.”

According to him, the consumption of pasta and rice has been “increasing rapidly” as inflation affects the price of food. Despite inflation, the products in question are still affordable, he says.