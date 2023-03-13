Ignacio López Tarso had an extraordinary musical career over several decades. She has acted in more than 60 movies, in more than 30 soap operas, in more than 30 plays, in the dubbing of four movies, and in various television shows. At almost 100 years of age, the actor was eager to continue working, doing what he was most passionate about. Unfortunately, several projects were left unfinished; The Mexican actor lost an arduous battle against pneumonia.

The movie “Macario”, was the film project that consolidated the acting career of Ignacio López Tarso. Likewise, this drama, fantasy and mystery film, directed by Roberto Gavaldón and produced by Clasa Films Mundiales, became the first Mexican film to be nominated for the Oscars (in the category “Best Foreign Language Film”)awards given by the United States Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“Macario”based on the novel of the same name by B. Traven, premiered on the big screen in the early 1960s, starring Ignacio López Tarso, when he was 35 years old, along with actors Pina Pellicer, Enrique Lucero, Mario Alberto Rodríguez, Enrique García Álvarez and Eduardo Fajardo.

“Macario” is considered one of the best films in Mexican cinema.

The movie tells the story of a humble farmer and woodcutter named Macario (played by Ignacio López Tarso), who he lives obsessed with the poverty he suffers and the fear of death. Given his precarious situation, His greatest desire is to be able to enjoy a banquet, without having to share it with anyone.. His wife steals a turkey from some rich farmers, to fulfill her wish.

Once the turkey is cooked, Macario goes to the forest to eat it while hiding from his children. Once in this place he meets three mysterious people: the devil in the form of a rich landowner, God in the form of a humble old man and death in the form of an indigenous peasant. The only person that Macario shares his banquet with is death, who, out of gratitude, grants him his friendship and gives him a miraculous water that will cure any disease.

This great story starring Ignacio Lopez Tarsooccupies 59th place in the list of the 100 best films of Mexican cinema. It won “Best Spanish-American Film” at the Cinematographic Writers Circle Medals. In the 33rd edition of the Oscars, it was nominated in the shortlist “Best Foreign Language Film”.winning the Swedish film “Jungfrukällan (The Maiden’s Spring)”, by filmmaker Ingmar Bergman.

Ignacio López Tarso died at the age of 98, on the afternoon of Saturday, March 11, 2023, after having been hospitalized for five days in Mexico City, due to severe pneumonia. His cause of death was a heart attack.