Macarena Velez She is in Lima to assume her role as a table member in this second round of the 2021 elections. The former reality girl shared on Instagram how she was getting ready to exercise her civic duty.

The model, who recently confirmed her relationship with the soccer player Víctor Salas, was harshly criticized for not exercising her position as third member of the table in the first electoral round.

On that occasion, while the elections were taking place, he was shown on Instagram doing other activities outside of voting. However, this time, he showed up going to his polling place.

“ I vote (…) Everyone to vote today “The reporter from the program Al sixth day wrote about their stories.

Macarena Velez joins other figures of the show who are exercising their work in these elections. Milena Zárate and Andrea Luna also shared images on networks from their facilities to receive citizens.

Macarena Velez

Macarena Vélez and Víctor Salas are officially a couple

The Cantolao club footballer confirmed through a statement his relationship with the former participant of This is war Macarena Velez.

“I want to clarify, indeed, Macarena and I are getting to know each other and we are dating together,” he said in a message.

“Macarena was aware of the conversation I had with the lady mentioned in the images that a television channel broadcast today. I have always been sincere with her and I will continue to be because of the respect she deserves as my partner ”, he said, referring to some controversial images that he issued. Love and fire.

Macarena Vélez, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.