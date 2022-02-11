Macarena Velez He became a new victim of the feared ampays, since last Monday, February 7, Amor y Fuego issued some images where the model’s now ex-boyfriend, Víctor Salas, kissed another woman in a Chiclayo nightclub. As expected, the former reality girl made radical decisions, such as deleting all the photos of her with the footballer from her Instagram account.

Also, after a few hours, the singer also published an extensive statement announcing the definitive separation with the popular “Vituco” and, in addition, acknowledged that they were unfaithful. “I never got into any relationship. I’m not this type of person. And, well, I found out that they were unfaithful to me and obviously I decided to end my relationship, ”she indicated.

Macarena Velez reappeared after Víctor Salas’ infidelity

After a few days of that fact, the cameras of love and fire They captured Macarena Velez again, but this time surfing on a Miraflores beach. The model avoided giving further details and she was quite affected after the end of their relationship.

“I’m not going to declare anything guys, I really don’t feel like talking about anything, I don’t care… Much love to everyone. You know, I do not wish harm on anyone, ”said the former Combate member, avoiding the cameras at all times.

Korina Rivadeneira accompanied Macarena Velez

Mario Hart’s partner, Korina Rivadeneira, was next to Macarena Velez, while both were surfing in Miraflores. However, the Venezuelan avoided commenting on the infidelity of Víctor Salas at all times.

“Forgive me, but I can’t talk to other channels anymore, I’m sorry,” she said, and then gave the same answer when asked about the complaints of discrimination on the Esto es Habacilar program.