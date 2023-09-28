Love is reborn in ‘At the bottom there is room’! Initially, Macarena realized that she was in love with Joel and ended her engagement to ‘Mike’. That left the green-eyed man very disconsolate, who did everything to try to win her back, like releasing the song ‘La cumbia del Atrasadoc; since he thought that the doctor would be the new partner of his ex-fiancee.

However, Macarena confirmed that Dr. Cortez is not her loved one, after stealing a kiss from him and not feeling any chemistry. For this reason, she returned to look for ‘Mike’ and apologized for everything that had happened. To this, he responded very happily and even made a reference to the ‘Star Wars’ saga: “The empire strikes back.” Later, they left the Maldini Corporation together amid applause from all the workers, who were happy for their reconciliation.

