The busy political week that Spain is going through adds a new chapter: Macarena Olona has registered a new party and will run with said brand in the general elections on July 23, as this newspaper has been able to confirm. Caminando Juntos is named after the formation that the former Vox spokesperson registered this Wednesday at the Ministry of the Interior.

Olona, ​​who left the party last July after the failure in the Andalusian elections -she was a candidate in those elections-, constituted a new project last November and assured that she would only take the step of running for general elections in the case of those of Santiago Abascal reap a negative result on 28-M.

The State lawyer has always stressed that he would start his project in Andalusia, the region where he ran as a candidate in the past elections.