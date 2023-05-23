Macarena Olona, ​​former general secretary of Vox in Congress and former candidate of the ultra party for the Junta de Andalucía, has signed the until now spokesman for the formation in the Guadalajara City Council, Antonio de Miguel. Olona, ​​who resigned from Vox last summer, has launched a foundation (Igualdad Iberoamericana) and a Popular Legislative Initiative (IPL) to modify the Law against Gender Violence, for which it is proposed to collect 500,000 signatures in all Spain. The until now mayor, who was the national head of education for Vox and promoter of the so-called parental PIN (the veto power of parents for their children to receive sexual training), will be in charge of promoting the Olona project in the Castilian-La Mancha province .

De Miguel has announced his resignation from Vox on Tuesday, alleging that he feels “very disappointed and betrayed with the mafia practices and the unrecognizable direction that the party has taken in recent years, all of which has been allowed by Santiago Abascal”, whom he has described as of “dictator”. “Vox despises municipal politics, it gets in the way of critical thinking,” he added. “Its model is that of authoritarian democracy, the limitation of freedoms and rights is the common denominator in all the provinces. And the figure that has allowed and promoted all this is Santiago Abascal”. “The panorama in Vox is invaded by finger blows, by empty debates, by sterile circus strategies, by a lack of coherence and solutions, by the absence of specific programs,” he stressed.

Olona will be in Guadalajara on June 3, six days after the regional and municipal elections, to present his IPL, which aims to regulate false complaints as a form of violence against minors and punish them with the suspension of the visiting, guard or child custody. The former number three of Vox in Congress assured in her day that only after the municipal and regional elections, if her old party failed as an alternative, would she consider the possibility of returning to politics.

Antonio de Miguel’s is not an isolated case. The spokesperson for Vox in the Albacete City Council, Rosario Velasco, announced a week ago that she was leaving the party, denouncing pressure and threats from the ultra deputy for said province Rafael Fernández-Lomana. In similar terms, the councilor in Valencia Vicente Montañez has spoken, who has described the formation to which until now he belonged as a “sect” and has denounced, in statements to elDiario.es, that “recording conversations, sending false reports, threatening or destroying the public image were common practices” against the wayward.

None of the three appeared on the lists that Vox has presented to the elections next Sunday, in which it has dispensed with a large part of the councilors who have represented the party in the city councils in the last four years. Already in 2019 Vox ended the primaries to designate candidates, so the members of its lists are handpicked by the National Executive Committee chaired by Abascal.