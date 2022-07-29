“I come to make an opposition with the best of my smiles”. That was the declaration of intent with which Macarena Olona (Alicante, 43 years old) made her debut as a deputy of the Andalusian Parliament just two weeks ago, on July 14. The autonomous Chamber will be left without attending the change of registration of the leader of Vox, after this Friday she announced that she is leaving politics and, therefore, the far-right party, “for medical reasons beyond her control,” as reported to through a letter disclosed on their social networks.

Olona has transferred his decision to the leader of the formation, Santiago Abascal, to whom he has told that, although his intention was to continue in politics, “health does not understand commitments” and that now he must face “an important personal challenge, for medical prescription, incompatible with the media exposure and dedication that Andalusia deserves and would demand” as spokesperson and leader of the party in the community. His intention is to return to his position in the State Attorney’s Office. The former leader of Vox has not explained what health problem has determined her abandonment by surprise.

Politics explains in the letter, released on Twitter along with a photo in which she is seen embracing Abascal, that she managed to finish the Andalusian electoral campaign with difficulty, where her formation obtained 14 parliamentarians (two more than the previous legislature) and was left out of the possibility of accessing the Government of the Board. Olona explains that she was only able to finish this campaign thanks to “the effort of the entire party to make it possible”, adapting, she says, to his “needs and protecting” his privacy.

Santiago Abascal thanked the former leader for her work, while leaving the door open for her to return to the party whenever she wants. “I can only have words of gratitude for Macarena Olona. I am sure that the great service she has provided to Vox and Spain is nothing compared to the one she will provide in the future. In this house, which is hers, she will always have the doors open”.

Macarena Olona landed in Andalusia with the credentials of being Vox’s scourge of the Government in Congress, through very harsh interventions and even personal disqualifications. She was one of the most popular faces of the party and was the trick that the national leadership wanted to play in this community to follow the path reached in Castilla y León and also enter the Government of the Junta. But her march to Andalusia was also an exit door marked by the founding nucleus of the party, to which Olona never belonged and where, according to sources close to the formation, she began to bother her excessive role within the party. national politics. The medical reasons alleged by Olona to announce her resignation from her seat do not hide the “political struggle” that actually underlies between the candidate for the Board and the national leadership, according to those same sources.

In the short time that she has been in the Andalusian Parliament – ​​she has only attended two plenary sessions: the one for the constitution of the Chamber and the one for the election of regional senators – Olona has not hidden the fact that she was “alone” and that she did not know “a no one”, not even the heads of the list of their own party, appointed directly by the national leadership.

The sources consulted indicate that the spring that has made Olona announce his departure from politics was precisely the election of the senator by regional appointment that corresponds to Vox. Olona proposed from the first moment Jacobo González-Robatto, who already held this position in the previous legislature and has been his campaign manager. She herself announced that decision in a video recorded by her press officer, Álvaro Zancajo, in one of the Parliament courtyards, despite the fact that Abascal’s team warned her, according to those same sources, that the decision had not been made. .

Although Vox had to propose a woman for the position – in compliance with Parliament’s parity rules – the group’s spokesperson until now did not have the opinion of the person who has finally been chosen: María José Rodríguez de Millán, number two from the list for Córdoba and that he did not get the seat. This proposal is directly attributed to a “personal” decision of the president of the group and the Solidarity union, created by Vox, Rodrigo Alonso.

Once his departure has taken place, criticism of the campaign he deployed in the last Andalusian elections also begins to surface. From Madrid he was given the order “to abandon the Andalusian parody” and focus his speech on aspects related to management and a speech identified with the brand of the far-right party. According to the sources consulted, Olona ignored it and went to the Seville Fair dressed as a flamenco.

Although from the same 19-J it was speculated that Olona would not last long in the Andalusian Parliament, given that her party would have an irrelevant position in the politics of this Community, sources close to the former leader of Vox have confirmed to this newspaper that he already had a rented house in Seville and had enrolled his son in a school in the Seville capital for the next school year, so it did not seem that he was going to resign from his position in the short term.

Olona had been losing weight and influence within the hard core of Vox since her party decided to propose her as a candidate for the Andalusian elections. An isolation that began to become visible on June 20 when Abascal, who was in the same hotel where she addressed the media, decided not to accompany her. In the community she was not even the interlocutor with the Government of the Junta. This was transmitted from the national leadership of Vox to prominent PP officials, according to popular sources. These media indicate that she had even been given the names of the people appointed from Madrid to address the day-to-day in the Autonomous Chamber: the group’s president, Rodrigo Alonso, and the deputy spokesmen, Javier Cortés and Manuel Gavira. The PP was also clear that Abascal’s order to his own is that the possible negotiation of the laws that the Executive of Juan Manuel Moreno sends to Parliament were discussed in Madrid.