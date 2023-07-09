Sunday, July 9, 2023, 11:36



| Updated 11:57 a.m.

On her tour of the Murcian neighborhoods of La Paz, La Fama and Vistabella, Macarena Olona, ​​leader of the Caminando Juntos political party, reflected her concern about the “precariousness” of these areas. “These neighborhoods suffer various socioeconomic difficulties, despite being just 5 minutes from the city center. Situations such as children playing near mountains of garbage are constantly repeated according to testimonies from neighbors. Although what affects the surrounding residents the most is the fear of traveling through these areas, especially during the night hours,” she said.

During her visit, Macarena Olona emphasized “the need to strengthen security in these neighborhoods.” In addition, she had the company of Antonio de Miguel, the number 1 candidate for Congress, the number 1 candidate for the Senate, and Danak, a neighbor committed to the community and candidate in position 5 on the list. The latter highlighted “the importance of addressing the underlying problems affecting these areas and improving the quality of life of their inhabitants.”

For her part, Macarena Olona called on citizens to “join Caminando Juntos and support their commitment to promote effective measures that address precariousness and security in these neighborhoods.”