Saturday, June 24, 2023, 2:54 p.m.



The “Walking Together” party will present a candidacy for the autonomous elections of Murcia, if the elections were to be repeated again. This has been made known by the president of the party, Macarena Olona, ​​who has visited the city of Mula this Saturday, touring the food market and the weekly market, as well as the Casas Nuevas district of Mula, where the agricultural and food fair is held. tractors: “If we are going to repeat the regional elections, I can anticipate that Caminando Juntos will present itself in the Murcian regional elections, with its own candidacy,” said Olona. “We are street people and we know the street, the problems of the humble and ordinary people, the rural world,” she added.

Olona has also referred to the fact that support for the primary sector is “fundamental to stop lack of protection” and, therefore, depopulation of the rural world in Spain. “We want to put an end to unfair competition, with irrigation water problems, with below-cost agricultural and livestock production, which make it possible for the real protagonists to have to discard their productions due to being drowned”, recalling that “precisely thanks to We farmers, ranchers, fishermen, to all the men and women in the primary sector, we owe them to get us afloat in the worst moments of the pandemic.

He also wanted to make clear the precarious situation that many families are going through to meet their basic expenses: «An immense majority of families have to juggle to be able to reach the end of the month with only a thousand euros of income. It is a real shame that it is said that it is communist to raise the minimum wage, when to the right and left, regardless of ideologies, there are families that are suffering from it, and what the people need is to be next to the most vulnerable.