Macarena Gomez, which is already an icon of recent Spanish horror films, is the main protagonist of ‘Y todos arderán’, David Hebrero’s second feature film that is shot in Madrid and Ávila, accompanied by Rodolfo Sancho, Ana Milan, Rubén Ochandiano, Germán Torres, Ella Kweku, Guillermo Estrella and the debutante Sofia Garcia. In addition, the film has the special collaborations of Fernando Cayo and Saturnino García.

The action takes place in a pre-apocalyptic land. The world seems to be coming to an end. Oblivious to this chaos, María José has been living a nightmare for ten years after her son Lolo committed suicide, fed up with the bullying he received, and her husband abandoned him when he was not able to overcome it. Ready to leave this world, she decides to go jumping over the same bridge that her son jumped over when she is interrupted by Lucia, a girl with achondroplause. María José takes pity on the girl when she sees that she suffers from the same disability as her son, and decides to help her find her parents. However, little by little, she will discover that Lucia is not just any girl and that she has been sent to town for a purpose.

Saturnino García has a special collaboration in ‘Y todos arderán’.

Meanwhile, the priest and the high elites of the traditional town echo the arrival of Lucía and the possible connection between her appearance and a series of misfortunes that do not stop happening in the area: premature deaths, loss of crops and cattle and unexplained events. Convinced that the girl is the seed of evil that is foreshadowed in an ancient legend of the town, And after discovering that a ‘Blood Moon’ is approaching, they will do everything possible to stop it. In addition, her ex-husband will return to the town he repudiated along with his new wife, apparently as support. However, he has very different suspicions about Lucia’s identity. María José, tired of the townspeople, the husband who betrayed her and wanting to avenge the death of her son, will decide to protect and help Lucía at all costs, whatever the consequences.

“What I think is most beautiful and ambitious about the ‘And all will burn’ project is the epic character of horror in the film,” reveals David Hebrero. «It is a film on a very large scale for how small the production is. It is made with the same technical equipment that I shot a short one year ago. For many it is their first feature film and, for others, the first big movie. There is a familiar feeling within how crazy the movie is. It is inspired by the horror of the sixties and the musicals of the fifties, although without songs. It’s a bit of a weird mix, but we all wanted to make the film as if it were a musical, to evoke that classic cinema, even if it is a very funny film that goes from drama to the wild and crazy modern horror »-.

The director of ‘Y todos arderán’ David Hebrero between Rubén Ochandiano and Germán Torres.

The director, who also signs the script with Javier Kirán, adds: «In addition, we are surprised by the casting that we have been able to gather. This says a lot about the project, the script and the actors who wanted to sign up for a film that they had no reference to, because many did not know our work. I am very happy, especially for Macarena Gómez who, apart from being one of the best actresses in this country and an icon of terror, I think that in this film she is giving me something that I had not seen before in it. I am also fascinated by the work of Rubén Ochandiano, an interpreter so hardened in drama and tough characters. which is giving us a very different record. Remarkable is the work of German Torres, an actor with whom I have been working since I was 15 or 16 years old, who plays a priest with a million secrets, or Ana Milan, who has never made a horror movie and has taken over the character in such a way that it has become something very his. On the other hand, we have the presentation of Sofía García, who is our leading actress with Macarena. I think she’s going to blow it up and be the actress of the moment.

‘Y todos arderán’ is produced by Nostalgia Shop Films, with the collaboration of different municipalities from Avila and Madrid.