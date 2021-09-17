Given the recent appearances of Paula Manzanal on television for the purchase of her apartment in Barcelona, ​​the model and influencer Macarena Gastaldo did not hesitate to send her some hints and hinted that the model could not enter the United States.

Through a story on Instagram, where she is seen walking around Miami, the Argentine model wrote: “Do not forget that I am a recontra figureti, Paulita, and I am a public figure like you.” “I have real friends and many qualities that you lack as a human being,” added Gastaldo.

The Argentine video ends with a message in which she affirms that she (Macarena) is in Miami, a place that Paula Manzanal supposedly could not enter and walks through Europe, where everyone has access.

Also influencer Paula Manzanal is internationally recognized for advertising different brands, trips and links with national and international celebrity models.

Likewise, the Argentine model Macarena Gastaldo became known in Peru for appearing in various videos with Peruvian and foreign soccer players, for her travels and for recommending brands on her social networks. In addition, he participated in reality shows in Peru such as Combate and Esto es guerra.