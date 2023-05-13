“At the bottom there is room” returned to capture the attention of fans with its chapter 218. In this episode of the Peruvian series on América TV, Macarena and Mike they ended their romance. This after the fight between the ‘backward Gringo’ and joel gonzales. The young businesswoman got tired of the constant arguments with her now ex-boyfriend and decided to end the love story that was emerging in “AFHS”.

YOU CAN SEE: July and Javier had their first kiss in “AFHS”: Cristóbal saw them and this was his reaction

Why did Macarena end up with Mike in “Al fondo hay sitio”?

Mike forbade Joel to use his classic phrase “The Legend” after winning the fight in the boxing ring and, on top of that, asked him to remove the sign from his auto shop because it bore the same title. This was not liked at all Macarena from “AFHS”, who, fed up with her boyfriend’s tantrums, scolded him, hoping that he would realize his mistake. However, “Maca” showed that she had run out of patience and told him: “This doesn’t work, it’s best that we leave it there.”

How did Mike react when Macarena broke up with him?

hearing that Macarena decided to end the relationship, the expression on the face of Mike Miller completely changed. From being angry, he turned sad and confused, almost tears from his eyes.

YOU CAN SEE: July declares herself to Javier in “Al fondo hay sitio”: “Do you want to be with me?”

What happened in the boxing match between Joel and Mike in “AFHS”?

Mike knocked out Joel in the boxing match they had on the street in Las Lomas. He ‘backward gringo’ He hit the “Fish-face Boy” hard before the eyes of the Gonzales and the Montalbán. Macarena, who was present, was quite uncomfortable, since from the beginning she rejected that there is a violent confrontation between her partner and her former friend.

#Macarena #Mike #ended #quotAFHSquot #Joel #witness #reacted #VIDEO