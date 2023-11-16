‘There is room at the back’ will be dressed to the nines in the season 10 twice. In today’s episode 349, the América TV series showed how Joel and Macarena began to prepare the documents for their marriages; However, what they did not imagine was that the dates would cross and both would have to make a decision. As could be seen in the episode, Joel arrived with Patty at Las Nuevas Lomas to begin handing out the invitations to his relatives and they met Mike and Macarena, who were going to do the same.

As they both had their parts of each other, they were surprised that the date coincided and the brawl broke out because Joel did know the date on which his best friend and the late gringo were going to get married. Therefore, in order not to get into more discussions, Diego Montalbán’s sister said that it would be good for each couple to meet in their respective churches and then have a party together. Apparently, the idea was agreed upon after the embarrassing mistake of the popular ‘Fish Face’.

