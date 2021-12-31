Macao | Alvin Chau climbed the construction site to become a casino king and swelled Macao’s gambling business to Las Vegas – then Beijing overthrew him

Hong Kong

Police arrested Alvin Chaun in November. Prior to that, for nearly two decades, he transported high-stakes Chinese to Macao casinos and brought tens of billions of dollars into the city as it swept past Las Vegas to become the richest gambling hub in the world.

His meteoric rise from a construction worker to a leading money-maker in Macau is like a mirror image of the development of his hometown. Macao was filled with glittering gaming palaces after China took control of a former Portuguese colony in 1999 and opened casinos for foreign investment.

Chau, 47, owns Sun City Gaming Promotion. It is a gaming tour company that says it owns VIP facilities at all of the city’s major casinos, including MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts and Las Vegas Sands, which are operated by major U.S. gaming companies. Chau’s lifestyle symbolizes the good times of the city. He sponsored car racing, produced movies, and posed on socialites with celebrities.

In November, Chao’s luck turned when he was arrested by Macao police. The arrest was preceded by a two-year pre-trial investigation that police allegedly uncovered illegal gambling and money laundering. The arrest took place just a couple of days after the mainland Chinese authorities had issued their own, separate arrest warrant for Chao. He was charged with illegal cross-border and online gambling involving more than 80,000 mainland Chinese players.

Chauta was not reached and the law firm he used did not respond to the request for comment. Sun City Gaming also did not respond.

The Venetian Macau Casino Hotel has canals built like authentic Venice. It is also the largest casino in the world.

Chau is one of Macao ‘s most influential rainfall. The actions of the authorities against him shook the entire industry. Shares of casino companies on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange fell and fears of a hasty end to Macao’s busiest times grew.

Organized gaming trips have traditionally generated most of the city’s VIP gambling revenue. In mid-September, the city’s local government intimidated investors by proposing changes to industry regulations that would strengthen regulatory oversight of casinos.

China’s central government has repeatedly warned that capital outflows from China pose a risk to national security. This puts more pressure on the gambling city by the money transfer of the Chinese president Xi Jinping has been lacking several times in the past. Xi has launched campaigns against corruption and lavish wealth.

Analysts say the gambling industry has helped its customers circumvent China’s strict capital export restrictions. The means have been, among other things, the recycling of money through an unregulated shadow banking system and the use of cryptocurrencies.

“For a long time, China has not cared about what visitors from mainland China do when they come to Macao,” says Ben Lee, a Macao gaming consultant. “Now the situation is different.”

JP Morganin Research analysts wrote in early September that one of the key issues is the scope of the operation. Was the arrest of Chau a separate event or part of a wider blow against gambling tour operators?

Following his arrest, Chau resigned as chairman of the board of Suncity Group Holdings, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. According to the company’s stock exchange data, he is its controlling shareholder.

Suncity Group did not respond to requests for comments. However, it issued a statement to the stock exchange after the arrest of Chau and took a distance from Chau. According to the statement, all of Macao’s VIP business is run by a completely separate company called Sun City Gaming Promotion, which is wholly owned by Chau.

The value of Suncity Group shares has halved since Chau was arrested. The Group’s website could not be accessed, requests for comments sent by e-mail were not received and calls to various numbers of the Group were never answered.

Macao’s gaming regulator said in early December that casino operators across Macau had closed Suncity’s VIP facilities.

MGM and Wynn did not respond to requests for comments. A Sands spokesman declined to comment.

Gambling casinos are banned in mainland China, but Chinese tourists are by far the group with the highest turnover in Macao. The big stakes of the super-rich helped make Macao one of the wealthiest places in the world if GDP per capita is used as a yardstick. On the revenue side, the city relies heavily on gambling revenue, which surpassed the Las Vegas Strip revenue as early as 2006.

Since 2020, Beijing has stepped up its campaign to curb gambling abroad by its citizens. The administration has issued a number of administrative and legal regulations and reformed its legislation to make the organization of foreign gambling trips to mainland China clearly a criminal offense. State media reported in early December that Beijing’s highest representative in Macao would be made a local government national security adviser.

Even before that, police in the eastern Chinese city of Wenzhou had issued an arrest warrant for Chaus. He was alleged to have run an illegal gambling network of 199 shareholders and more than 12,000 agents. A spokesman for China’s Supreme Prosecution Service said a short time later that some foreign casinos and online gaming platforms had targeted customers from mainland China. It is a widespread but illegal practice.

Macau police arrested Chau along with ten other people and said his case would be dealt with under Macao law. They are different from the laws of China. According to Macao police, their pre-trial investigation was separate from the investigation in Wenzhou.

Case has brought Macao ‘s gaming system more closely to its attention. The organizers form a network of agents whose job it is to recruit wealthy players, lend them money and take care of debt collection. The system was brought to Macao decades ago Stanley Ho, a deceased billionaire mogul who had a gambling monopoly in the city until 2002.

With the help of agents, the VIP business hauled to the city was the largest source of administrative taxes in Macao until 2018. According to Morgan Stanley, it accounted for more than 60 percent of total gaming revenue. Suncity handled nearly half of this business in Macao before the corona pandemic struck.

Macao has overtaken Las Vegas as the world’s largest hub.

The VIP business plunged 38 percent as early as 2019, according to the investment bank, before the pandemic severely vaccinated all of Macao’s business.

“It’s probably reasonable to assume that the turnover of the VIP gaming travel business will eventually drop to almost zero,” JP Morgan analysts wrote. They added that the Chinese administration is clearly indicating that gaming tour operators will no longer be allowed to grant credit or transfer foreign money to players living in mainland China.

Chau was born in Macao and has Portuguese nationality. He was lucky to work in the city’s VIP clubs around the turn of the millennium. Until 2007, he was in charge of VIP facilities at one of the best hotels in the city. Three years later he was raised by Hon and Steve Wynn alongside Inside Asian Gaming’s compilation of one of Macao’s most influential people.

She often showed up at public events dressed like a movie star, combining a suit and sleeveless socks. He once performed his upper body bare to introduce a tattoo that read “Suncity Group”.

He stood out from the bosses of old-school gaming trips by buying trendy nightclubs and restaurants and launching travel agency services for his clients. Suncity sponsors the city’s largest annual sporting event, the Macao Grand Prix. The invited guests watched the race on the narrow streets of downtown Macau.

Chau’s company hired A-list stars from Hong Kong movie circles for a film called “Poker King”. It was filmed at a casino whose VIP facilities were run by Chau.

Chau stalked Beijing by supporting closer ties between mainland China and its semi-autonomous cities of Hong Kong and Macao. He became a political adviser to the southern Chinese province of Guangdong, where he made proposals related to tourism, commerce and the film industry.

At the same time, however, the gaming travel company built casinos abroad aimed at Chinese gamblers. Sanford C. Bernstein Global Gaming Analyst Vitaly Umansky it was precisely such projects that irritated the mainland Chinese authorities. According to Umansky, Chau apparently “tried to keep and eat his cake at the same time”.

In In 2019, Chau led Suncity Group’s gambling empire with 4,500 employees and casinos in countries like Russia and Vietnam. In July of the same year, a Chinese state-owned newspaper published allegations that Suncity Group’s operations in the Philippines and Cambodia allowed gamblers to circumvent Beijing’s regulations and transfer billions of dollars out of China. The magazine called Chauta “Asian Casino King”.

Chau denied the allegations, but publicly apologized for the reputational damage the article caused to Macao and gaming companies. A year later, in July 2020, he released a video introducing the company’s banking papers. At the same time, Chau denied that the company had staff hauling gamblers from mainland China.

The text has been translated by Jyri Raivio.