Two peasants extract macambo seeds, in Ecuador. Ana Maria Buitron (Canopy Bridge)

When Iñaki Murúa tried the macambo he felt something like a crush. “It was love at first bite,” says the renowned chef who, together with Carolina Sánchez, founded the Ícaro Restaurant, Michelin Star in 2019. After that first encounter with the Amazonian fruit, he filled his suitcase with those white seeds on his way to Logroño, Spain, and began to play with his menu. Mrs. Rosa Martha Huatatoca Alvarado lets out a long laugh when imagining him hiding those seeds that grow almost accidentally in his farm (orchard) among her clothes. “I feel very proud that they use our food. For us and our economy it is also a huge help. In the Amazon we have everything, but no one usually sees or appreciates it,” one of the producers that supply Ícaro recounts in a video call.

In soups, vegan cheeses, chili peppers, pralines, skewers or tortillas. The macambo, a seed with a texture similar to that of a dried fruit, takes on a thousand shapes and lives. They call it the true white cocoa and talk about it as a superfood that beats any other in properties, since it contains three times the protein of macadamia, twice the fiber of almonds and slightly more Omega 9 than walnuts. The key to this fruit is theobromine, which, like cocoa, promotes lowering of blood pressure and muscle relaxation. Murúa adds to the list the “perfect” flavor and crunchiness.

A dish made with Macambo. Courtesy

“It’s wonderful,” he narrates from the José Joaquín de Olmedo International Airport, in Guayaquil, Ecuador (this time without macambo in his pockets). The restaurant, like many others, now orders through canopy bridge, an intermediary company between local producers and chefs from inside and outside the country, whose objective goes beyond sustainable development in the Archidona area, where they are located. Marta Echavarria, co-founder with Jacob Olander, is aware that flavor is just one of the product’s qualities. “It is key to the economy of the peasants, especially theirs, who are the ones who lead the farms,” ​​she recounts by phone. “The Amazon is a huge pantry and promoting these foods, not only the macambo, the chonta, the marvelous palm… this is a beautiful and colorful way of also betting on conservation”, narrates the environmentalist.

After working with environmental NGOs, the couple founded EcoDecision, Canopy Bridge’s parent entity, in 1995. It has been a pioneer in the region in building financial mechanisms for conservation. They also worked to establish Latin America’s first payment-for-watershed-services fund and developed some of the first forest carbon offset projects, including the world’s first indigenous REDD+ project.

For Echevarria there are two key lessons after these years of study in the territory: that there is no single way to safeguard the natural heritage and that many of the environmental lessons are held by the communities. “That is why we aim to have a decentralized scheme, with local collection centers and mobile innovation laboratories that are in the territory and where the value and price are received by the producer,” he says.

A farmer opens a macambo fruit to extract its seeds. Ana Maria Buitron (Canopy Bridge)

Thus, peasants like Doña Rosa charge about four dollars per kilo of macambo. “With that and other savings I have been able to pay for my children’s education,” she says proudly. The eldest is an engineer and is working for Echevarria’s own company and the youngest is at the university studying Agronomy. “I just hope these projects don’t falter. It happens a lot that they come to the community with other initiatives such as the cultivation of coffee or cocoa, we all start planting that like crazy and after five years no one buys from us ”, she laments.

On the farm that Doña Rosa shares with her mother-in-law, she has 40 macambo trees and dozens of other fruits such as cassava, banana, chonta or morete. She breastfeeds that she sells various products and that they are also what she herself consumes. For Echevarria, this diversification is key. “It is true that the macambo is a jewel and they are just discovering it, but there are hundreds. Our western diet ends up being reduced to the consumption of seven products, but here is a universe unknown to the rest of the world. As a modern society we have disqualified what is rural or indigenous. And we want to turn it around.”