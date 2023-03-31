Friday, March 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Macabre: young man killed his aunt for forcing him to study, stabbed him 20 times

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 31, 2023
in World
0
Macabre: young man killed his aunt for forcing him to study, stabbed him 20 times


close

Downtown Mexico City

The event occurred in Mexico City.

The incident occurred in Mexico City.

The 20-year-old escaped for two years, but was located and captured by the Mexican Police.

In the middle of a family fight in a house in Mexico City, a young man barely 20 years old murdered his aunt with a knife. According to the authorities, the man stabbed the woman 20 times.

(You can read: “Nobody opened the door”: details about the death of 39 migrants in Mexico)

See also  Mexico will ask the US for a 'new policy' for Latin America and the Caribbean

According to the authorities’ report, the indicated person, identified as Ángel, murdered his aunt in the midst of a heated argument, which turned into violent acts.

When they removed the woman’s body, they found that there were around 20 stab wounds throughout her body.

According to information from local media, the main reason why the young man decided to end his aunt’s life was because he forced him to study and get up early.

As revealed by Blue RadioAfter committing the crime, the young man hid the woman’s body in the refrigerator of the house where they both lived and escaped.

(We recommend: The ‘Bukele effect’: the controversial state of exception in force in Honduras)

However, neighbors discovered the crime as they realized that the young man began to take the belongings out of his aunt’s house to sell them.

The young man used that money to leave the city. However, after a thorough investigation, the authorities located and captured him.

According to information provided by the authorities, the crime would have occurred in 2021.

When he gave his statement, the young man assured that he was drugged at the time of the alleged femicide and that it was never his intention to harm his aunt.

See also  Everything or nothing for the Barça

More news

Fernando Umana Mejia
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Macabre #young #man #killed #aunt #forcing #study #stabbed #times

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Millionaires: the story of the club that changed football in Colombia

Millionaires: the story of the club that changed football in Colombia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result