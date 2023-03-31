Macabre: young man killed his aunt for forcing him to study, stabbed him 20 times

In the middle of a family fight in a house in Mexico City, a young man barely 20 years old murdered his aunt with a knife. According to the authorities, the man stabbed the woman 20 times.

According to the authorities’ report, the indicated person, identified as Ángel, murdered his aunt in the midst of a heated argument, which turned into violent acts.

When they removed the woman’s body, they found that there were around 20 stab wounds throughout her body.

According to information from local media, the main reason why the young man decided to end his aunt’s life was because he forced him to study and get up early.

As revealed by Blue RadioAfter committing the crime, the young man hid the woman’s body in the refrigerator of the house where they both lived and escaped.

However, neighbors discovered the crime as they realized that the young man began to take the belongings out of his aunt’s house to sell them.

The young man used that money to leave the city. However, after a thorough investigation, the authorities located and captured him.

According to information provided by the authorities, the crime would have occurred in 2021.

When he gave his statement, the young man assured that he was drugged at the time of the alleged femicide and that it was never his intention to harm his aunt.

