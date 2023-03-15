Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Macabre: two girls confessed to having murdered another 12-year-old girl

March 15, 2023
in World
Macabre: two girls confessed to having murdered another 12-year-old girl


Crime scene

The girl was found in a wooded area (reference image).

The girl was found in a wooded area (reference image).

According to authorities in western Germany, the two girls and the victim knew each other.

Luise, a 12-year-old girl reported missing last Saturday in the city of Freudenberg, in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany), she was stabbed to death by two other girls ages 12 and 13.

The victim’s body was found the day after he disappeared in a wooded area near his home.

The girl had to walk home from a friend’s house. In view of the fact that she did not arrive at the house, her parents notified the Police.

Florian Locker, chief of the Koblenz Police, stated that the minors confessed to the murder.

For his part, the Koblenz public prosecutor, Mario Mannweiler, in a press conference, pointed out that “The girl died as a result of numerous knife wounds and from loss of blood.”

The prosecutor added that investigators have not been able to find the weapon or weapons with which the crime was committed.

The authorities in this area of ​​western Germany revealed that the two girls and the victim knew each other.

Because the girls are under 14 years of age they are not criminally liable under German law.

