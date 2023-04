Roger Waters in Ziggo Dome: ‘If you can’t stand my politics, fuck off to the bar’

Roger Waters (79) lashed out hard at the fans who don’t like his political statements during his sold-out concert in the Ziggo Dome on Tuesday evening. “If you’re one of those ‘I love Pink Floyd, but I can’t stand Rogers politics’ people, fuck off to the bar,” he said in a pre-recorded statement.