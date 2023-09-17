Until now They found four bodies inside an old house, where the sale of illicit substances was carried out, located in the Ejido Francisco Villa neighborhood from the city of TijuanaBaja California.

The first three bodies were found this Friday, September 15, by members of the Relatives Searching for Our Disappeared collective, who began the excavations last Thursday.

Paula Sandoval, president of this group, explained to the media that two of the bodies were buried in earth and cement, while the third was already reduced to bones at the time of discovery.

The activist even explained that the first body found on the property belonged to a man who was buried on a freshly poured concrete slab.

It is worth mentioning that the group of searchers found six other bodies inside two clandestine graves last week.