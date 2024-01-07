The world of sport and football is not only in mourning, but shocked by the death of the player, Gemma Wiseman, who was found dead in a forest and with signs of strangulation.

According to the English media, the player, who is a reference for deaf football in that country, was found dead and no one gives an explanation for what happened.

What do the police say?

The newspaper 'Daily Mail' He pointed out that Wiseman's death happened before Christmas and assured that it was a crime.

The police have begun an investigation, but the truth is that little is known about what happened that has the country in suspense.

“The player, who participated in the World Deaf Football Championship in Italy in 2016, where she won the bronze medal, and from the 2013 Deaflympics, she was found dead by a citizen on December 16 in a forest,” Mundo Deportivo wrote.

He added: “In reaction to the tragic event, a GoFundMe page has been set up to support Wiseman's widow, Laura, and her three-year-old daughter, raising nearly £8,000 towards funeral costs and other support for the family. family”.

Wiseman was also a teaching assistant and encouraged the participation of girls in soccer, but his death has left much sadness in England.

“On December 28, the investigation was opened to find the reason for his death and the autopsy revealed a “constriction of the neck structures,” which gives clear suspicions that it was a murder by strangulation,” the newspaper said. .

On July 29, a hearing will be held to obtain accurate data on the conclusions of the case.

Sports