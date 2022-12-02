An unfortunate case that happened in Argentina has the world shocked. A mother, identified as Vanesa Mansilla, 27, had her deceased daughter in a wooden box covered with cement.which he used as a nightstand.

On November 29, The girl’s relatives filed a complaint with the prosecutor’s office after Vanesa Mansilla confessed that the under 5-year-old was dead in her home.

The complaint led to a routine search. However, the surprise for the officers of the Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI) came after they found that the minor’s body was inside the wooden table.

According to the Argentine newspaper ‘Clarín’, the case was opened due to the insistence of the aunts to know about the whereabouts of the girl.

Well, “the last time they saw the girl was on July 30, for the birthday of one of her little brothers. Vanesa told her family that Milagros was not at her house because she had gone with her father. A lie that uncovered a horrifying maneuver”, reported the previously mentioned medium.

Investigators of the case pointed out that on December 1, the results of the autopsy of the minor, identified as Milagros Nazareth Martín, came out.

As noted by forensics, the girl had died from a respiratory infection, which arose from diseases that the girl already had previously.

Vanesa Mansilla was arrested for the crime of manslaughtersince the prosecutor Daniel Cangelosi and who is in charge of the Functional Instruction Unit (UFI) considers that the mother had no intention of murdering the minor.

#VillaBallester Vanesa Mansilla was arrested and charged with the murder of her 5-year-old daughter, with a delay in maturation. The firefighters found the body buried in a box and covered with cement under the bed. She said: “she died of a bronchial aspiration and I did not report it “. pic.twitter.com/Liw8x5dGri — Ignacio González Prieto (@igonzalezprieto) November 30, 2022

What happened?

He went to take a nap and when he woke up he went to see the girl and she had already passed away. She said that she had a runny nose and drool in her mouth. See also Costa, "Swine fever emergency: immediately reduce the wild boar population"

According to the statements that a source close to the investigation made to the newspaper ‘Télam’, when the girl died, the woman got scared and placed the body on the nightstand.

“He said that everything happened after he bathed his children. He went to take a nap and when he woke up he went to see the girl and she had already passed away. She said that she had runny nose and drool in her mouth,” explained one researcher.

And he added: “It was a girl who was born prematurely, who suffered from multiple pre-existing diseases and had a tracheotomy and a nasogastric tube (…) So far there is no record of previous complaints of gender violence.”

For now, the authorities are fully developing the investigation, the mother is in custody and two other children were left in the custody of their maternal grandmother.

