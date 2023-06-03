At least 45 bags with human remains were located in a ravine in the Mexican state of Jalisco (west) during the search for seven young people reported missing days ago, local authorities reported.

“45 bags with human remains have been extracted that belong to both male and female people,” the state prosecutor’s office detailed in a statement.

The discovery was recorded on Tuesday at the bottom of a ravine of about 40 meters in the municipality of Zapopan, a suburb of the city of Guadalajara.

The authorities had launched an operation to locate two women and five men, all around 30 years of age, who had been reported missing since May 20.

The reports on the whereabouts of the youths were submitted separately on different days, but authorities have found that they all worked at a call center.

The place where they worked is in the same area where the discovery of human remains was reported.

On Thursday, the prosecutor’s office said that in a “preliminary cross-section of information” those remains matched the physical characteristics of some of the young people who are being sought.

Forensic experts have yet to determine the number of victims and their identities.

According to the first inquiries, the call center would be involved in illegal activities. This has been rejected by relatives of the young people, who accused the authorities of criminalizing the victims.

In recent years, in different areas of Jalisco, human remains have been found distributed in bags or in clandestine graves.

Horrifying find in #Mexico In the state of #Jalisco bags with human remains were found. Whether they belong to young people who disappeared last week has yet to be established. It is the state with the highest number of missing persons, 15,000, according to figures for 2022. / ag pic.twitter.com/r0lk6721YW — DW Spanish (@dw_espanol) June 2, 2023

In 2021, in the municipality of Tonalá, in Jalisco, some 70 bags with the human remains of 11 people were found.

Mexico registers more than 340,000 murders and some 100,000 disappearances, the majority attributed to criminal organizations, since the launch of a controversial military anti-drug offensive in December 2006.

This Friday, Mexican authorities continue to search for bodies in western Mexico. The local prosecutor’s office indicated that it will report on the progress of the search later.

