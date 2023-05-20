two lifeless bodies and semi-decapitated were found this Saturday morning in the municipality of Calera, Zacatecas, sAccording to the spokesperson for the State Peacebuilding Board.

The events were recorded in the early hours of this Saturday on Nopal street in the Huizache subdivision, in Calera, Zacatecas; presumably it was passers-by who made the macabre discovery.

After making the report to the 9-1-1 Emergency System, elements of different police corporations were mobilized who confirmed the fact.

The spokesperson explained that they were two lifeless people who They had stab wounds to the neck.

However, unofficially it had been said that they were beheaded and that they were wrapped in black garbage bags.

The security unit explained that after confirming the location of the victims, the Investigative Police (PDI) and the experts from the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) carry out the corresponding expert investigations.

The bodies were transferred to the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP) where the legal necropsy will be performed.