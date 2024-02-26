The mystery of the discovery of human remains has shocked Borbona, in the Rieti area: mummified corpses and bones, even small ones

A macabre discovery that caused shock and dismay occurred in recent days in Borbona, in the province of Rieti. The news was reported by Messengerafter some workers engaged in renovation work on a villa found some human remains in the attic. The Carabinieri are investigating the case, coordinated by the Rieti prosecutor's office. These would be several individuals and it is not excluded that there are also children's bones.

The usual tranquility that distinguishes and that one lives in Bourbona very small municipality of a few hundred souls located in the province of Rieti, has been completely turned upside down by a macabre discovery made in recent days.

The episode occurred in a villa which is located along the state road 471 of Leonessa, a farmhouse of noble origins owned by a family from Rome, who only rarely stay in the property and who had recently decided to renovate it by relying on a specialized company.

The workersaccording to what has emerged so far, they would have started the work some time ago, but that's when they arrived in the area ceiling who made the shocking discovery. Mummified corpses, human bones, some even small, which suggests that they could be children, were hidden right in the attic. The state in which the aforementioned human remains were found suggests that they had been there for a very long time and that no one, before the workers, had ever noticed them.

Probably we will proceed to seizure of the remains andanalyses of the same. The tests will have to ascertain whether they are men, women or children and, above all, date the period in which their death occurred.

The Rieti Carabinieri are investigating the matter, coordinated by the Power of attorney of the Republic of the same city. No one has made any statements at the moment. At the moment no leads are ruled out. We will also try to understand why the owners of the property never noticed anything.