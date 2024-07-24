Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger, Kilian Bäuml

A surfer is attacked by a shark in Australia and loses his leg. Local residents find the bitten off leg on the beach.

Perth – A man was attacked by a shark near the famous Australian seaside resort of Port Macquarie on the east coast. According to media reports, the 23-year-old surfer was attacked on Tuesday morning (July 23/local time) on North Shore Beach, about 400 kilometers north of Sydney. The 23-year-old’s leg was bitten during the attack. It was the third shark attack in Australia this month.

Before the attack on a surfer in Port Macquarie, a great white shark was sighted: the beaches in the region are closed for the time being. (Symbolic image) © Pond5 Images/Imago/Franck Robichon/picture alliance /Franck Robichon/EPA/dpa

“Serious shark attack” on Australian beach: Victim in critical condition – locals “shocked”

Bystanders rushed to the injured man’s aid and treated his wounds provisionally until the rescue team arrived, according to the local Australian Lifeguard Service (ALS) in a Facebook post. A police officer who happened to be present bandaged the wound with a dog leash until the rescue team arrived. The lifeguards described the incident as a “serious shark attack”. Several ambulances and a helicopter were deployed. The 23-year-old is currently being treated in hospital and is, according to the Australian ABC but not in danger of death.

Following the shark attack, the beach was temporarily closed. According to local lifeguards, the closure of the popular holiday beach has now been lifted.

Shark attack in Australia: Great white shark spotted – beaches closed for now

The next day, local residents made a gruesome discovery on the beach – the surfer’s bitten-off leg had washed up on the beach. The young man is still in hospital, where his leg is said to have been 9News was also brought to him to sew it back on. Whether the plan will be successful remains to be seen. At least he survived, unlike a 15-year-old who died in a shark attack on a popular holiday beach.

The type of shark that may have carried out the attack was not initially known. However, the SharkSmart monitoring system reported early in the morning that a great white shark had been spotted near Port Macquarie. These animals are known as the most dangerous predatory fish in the world. The beaches in the region are to remain closed for at least 24 hours.

Already three shark attacks in July – no fatalities

Just last week, a surfer was bitten in the leg by a shark just a few kilometers from the center of Perth on the west coast. Doctors treated the wound and removed a shark tooth from his leg.

Two weeks ago, a man was attacked by a predatory fish while spearfishing near Coral Bay, about 1,100 kilometers north of Perth. This victim also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to official statistics, there were about a dozen shark attacks in Australia last year in which the victims were injured. Four other attacks ended in death. This year there have already been more than half a dozen shark attacks, with no fatalities so far. However, a German holidaymaker was reported missing after an attack. (dpa/moe/kiba)