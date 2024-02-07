A Terrible tragedy left the city of Culiacán in shockin the state of Sinaloa (Mexico), because after having reported a married couple missing, they were found days later south of the city with signs of torture.

The man died at the place where he was found, while the woman died hours after fighting for her life in the Culiacán hospital. This was what happened.

Ernesto Alonso, 27 years old and Mayra Michelle, 26 years oldwere last seen last ThursdayFebruary 1, when they left a seafood restaurant to go to a bar, according to local media.

The young people were traveling in a 2019 model Volkswagen Jetta car, which Michelle owned.

However, It was not until last Sunday, February 4, that the authorities found the couple in the early morning hours, thanks to some people who were passing through the area, who notified 911 about some bodies that were on the road.

The young woman who was found injured and with severe burns on Mexico Highway 15 in the San Lorenzo district, south of Culiacán. In the same place was the body of Ernesto Alonso, who showed signs of torture and gunshot wounds.

The couple would have been kidnapped

According to local media information, Michelle would have been burned with gasoline and, although she was found alive and was transferred to a hospital in the city, while she received medical attention The death of the young woman was confirmed due to the severity of her injuries.

The Secretary of Security in the State of Sinaloa, Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, confirmed in dialogue with the media Pacific TV of Mexico, that both people had been illegally deprived of their liberty last Thursday: “They had been 'lifted'.”

Agents from the Investigative Police and personnel from the General Directorate of Expert Investigation arrived at the scene and processed the area to determine the causes of the double homicide.

