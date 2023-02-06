Uruguay is shocked by the brutal crime committed by the young man Jorge Daniel Lara29, who murdered his sister Giuliana, 27, and his nephew Mateo Miños, 8.

The case occurred between the night of January 30 and the morning of Tuesday the 31st in the town of Paysandú, when the man took his relatives to a little-crowded beach and cruelly murdered them.

(We recommend: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: the keys to sizing the enormous tragedy)

It is unknown how the defendant left the place on the motorcycle. It is also not known if he killed his sister or his nephew first. All of this will be investigated.

The Paysandú prosecutor Cecilia Irigoyen accused Giuliana Lara’s brother this Saturday for the crime of the woman and her son. The man was accused of homicide especially aggravated by the relationship with preventive detention of 180 days while the investigation continues.

The case began with the report of the disappearance of the woman and child and, little by little, the details of the crime became known. Giuliana and Mateo They disappeared Monday night, leaving no trace and confusing their family and friends. Their bodies were found this Friday on the undergrowth of a field, near Mayea beach, south of that city.

(You may be interested in: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: the keys to sizing the enormous tragedy)

The policemen had obtained Giuliana and Mateo’s clothes provided by the father. Supported by a team of dogs, finally, the dismembered bodies of Giuliana and Mateo were found inside garbage bags.

“It is unknown how the defendant left the place on the motorcycle. It is also not known if he killed his sister or his nephew first. All of this will be investigated,” the head of Paysandú, Eduar Álvez, told El País from Uruguay.

(Also: On video: building collapses after devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria)

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Justice charged Lara Ríos with a crime of homicide very especially aggravated by kinship and a crime of homicide very especially aggravated by the contest. Her preventive detention was ordered for 180 days. A particularly aggravated homicide has a penalty ranging from 15 years to 30 years in prison.

One of the clues that the Police followed to point to Jorge Daniel Lara as the murderer of his relatives are, precisely, the garbage bags he bought. The shopkeeper reported that this man told him: “Give me the biggest garbage bags you have.” The alleged murderer also burned the bodies of his victims.

This was his capture

After finding the bodies of Giuliana and Mateo, the Police asked the Prosecutor’s Office to ask the Justice for the guarantee so that the location of the cell phones of the victim and his brother could be known.

Police investigators wanted to obtain a triangulation of telephone masts, to determine where and when the devices were last turned on.

(Also: Turkey earthquake: heartbreaking videos of children rescued from rubble)

But suspicions against Jorge Daniel began when he was found at the Salto bus terminal on Wednesday the 1st. He had traveled from Paysandú to that city. He traveled 120 kilometers away on the motorcycle that belonged to the victim, which no longer had the license plate. The defendant today had removed it.

Through the security cameras of the terminal, the police were able to detect that the subject He had used two lockers in the terminal to hide two backpacks with Giuliana’s and her son Mateo’s belongings.

The Salto Police detained him and took him to Paysandú, where they took his statement. However, he was released at that time due to lack of evidence.

On that occasion, the accused today pointed out to the Police that he had gone to Salto on the motorcycle to work. However, police investigators suspected that he was planning to flee to Argentina.

Last Thursday, February 2, Lara Ríos was walking through the city.

TIME

With information from EL PAÍS, from Uruguay

GDA