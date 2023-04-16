A couple of days ago, authorities in the state of Hidalgo responded to a strange anonymous complaint by the local population that pointed to a macabre contained in parts inside abandoned dairy farms on a hill in the vicinity of Tepehuacán-Tlahuiltepa.

After an initial inspection, it was determined that inside the containers, apparently abandoned on purpose, there were dismembered parts of at least two men previously killed and whose identity is unknown at the time.

His gallazgo initially occurred by residents of the place since last April 7 downhill in a section of the Tepehuacán-Tlahuiltepa highway, in the section Tepapantla – Nuevo Monterrey; everything was taken care of by uniformed personnel from the Public Security of Tepehuacán de Guerrero and Tlahuiltepa.